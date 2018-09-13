FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 13, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

India says state energy companies scouting projects in Russia

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s state-run energy companies are looking to participate in more oil and gas projects in Russia, India’s oil minister said on Thursday, as a way to use the sector to bolster ties with the traditional ally rich in resources.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

“Our engagement in the hydrocarbon sector, including some major investments, has become one of the key pillars of our bilateral relations,” Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas, said on Twitter.

“Our oil & gas PSUs are continuing to explore their participation in more oil & gas projects in Russia,” he said, using an acronym for state companies.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.