India says state energy companies scouting projects in Russia

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s state-run energy companies are looking to participate in more oil and gas projects in Russia, India’s oil minister said on Thursday, as a way to use the sector to bolster ties with the traditional ally rich in resources.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

“Our engagement in the hydrocarbon sector, including some major investments, has become one of the key pillars of our bilateral relations,” Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas, said on Twitter.

“Our oil & gas PSUs are continuing to explore their participation in more oil & gas projects in Russia,” he said, using an acronym for state companies.