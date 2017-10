A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 30, 2016. Picture taken September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in November at its highest premium in 2017 on robust demand in Asia, two trade sources said on Friday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold to Vitol at a premium of $4.50 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.

The cargo will load on Nov. 18 to 24.