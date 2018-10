NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Russia signed a pact on Friday to develop six nuclear power projects in India, following summit talks between their leaders in New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands after delivering a joint statement after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed to cooperate on India’s plan for a manned space mission.