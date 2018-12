File Photo: A motorcyclist rides past an advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) wants to sign JV agreement with ArcelorMittal next month, SAIL’s chairman said on Friday.

Higher input costs mean no scope for a cut in local steel prices, SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.