U.S. sees India space debris from weapons test eventually burning up

TAMPA (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Thursday he expected debris from an Indian anti-satellite weapons test to eventually burn up in the atmosphere instead of creating a lasting debris field that poses a threat to other satellites.

Asked about comments by India’s top defence scientist that the debris would burn up in 45 days, Shanahan told reporters travelling with him in Florida: “I don’t know about the particular time frame there but in terms of threats to other objects, that’s consistent with what I’ve heard.”