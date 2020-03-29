Saudi Arabia assures India of uninterrupted LPG supply: Dharmendra Pradhan

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the media flanked by India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) and Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser (R) during International Energy Forum (IEF) to announce Saudi Aramco's participation in the planned refinery project in western state of Maharashtra, in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2018.REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - India’s oil minister said on Sunday that he had discussed global oil market developments with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser as well as uninterrupted LPG supplies to India.

“Prince Abdulaziz assured (me) of LPG supplies in the coming days to support our domestic requirement,” Dharmendra Pradhan posted on his Twitter account.

On Friday, two Indian refiners declared force majeure on crude purchases from the Middle East after fuel demand plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus and the companies’ tanks are full, sources told Reuters.