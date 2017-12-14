FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEBI chairman says banks should disclose corporate defaults
December 14, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

SEBI chairman says banks should disclose corporate defaults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday banks should disclose defaults in corporate loans, similar to the system in place for corporate bonds, saying it was an issue that regulators would need to address.

FILE PHOTO - Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Tyagi, addressing a markets conference in Mumbai, also pushed for a reduced reliance on bank loans and instead said more such financing should be provided through corporate bonds.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

