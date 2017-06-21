FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to allow category III AIFs to invest in commodity derivatives
June 21, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

India to allow category III AIFs to invest in commodity derivatives

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Wednesday allowed category III alternative investment funds (AIFs) to invest in the commodity derivative markets, provided they do not invest more than 10 percent of their investable funds in one underlying commodity.

Category III AIFs, such as hedge funds, will also be allowed to use leverage to invest into the commodity derivatives market, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement.

These funds will become the first institutional investors to be given access to India's commodity derivatives as part of SEBI's push to develop this market.

For full release see: bit.ly/2sT6p7e (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)

