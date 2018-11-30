SEBI extends trading hours for commodity markets

Brokers react while trading during the presentation of the federal budget at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed exchanges to start commodity trading an hour earlier to increase participation of different stakeholders, the market regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The commodity markets can open at 9 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), instead of 10 a.m. now, the market regulator said.

The closing time for agriculture commodities has also been extended by 4 hours to 9 p.m., it said.

The commodity exchanges had requested market regulator to consider extending the trading hours considering the influence of overseas market on local prices.