FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
SEBI calls on exchanges, clearing corps to better deal with tech glitches
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 28, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 12 days ago

SEBI calls on exchanges, clearing corps to better deal with tech glitches

1 Min Read

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's market regulator, is seen on the facade of its head office building in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2015.Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) admonished stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories on Friday to have procedures in place to deal with technological disruptions or cyber attacks, and to quickly share any information when such instances occur.

In a statement, SEBI added it would also undertake "a comprehensive review" of the technology and systems deployed at these institutions.

The statement comes after SEBI convened a meeting of relevant parties on Friday following a technology glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) earlier this month that led to a near five-hour long trading disruption.

SEBI added NSE had assured the regulator at the meeting that the exchange was strengthening its internal processes "to further reduce the response time for recovery and also adoption of automated processes."

For full statement see: (bit.ly/2eTzucV)

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.