SEBI seeks new tax rule for hedge funds: Bloomberg
#Money News
January 8, 2018 / 11:00 AM / in a day

SEBI seeks new tax rule for hedge funds: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s market regulator has recommended a unit-based tax system for hedge funds as part of its proposals for next month’s federal budget, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Birds rest on the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's market regulator, installed on the facade of its head office building in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The proposal, if approved, would make the country's equity hedge fund investors eligible for capital-gains tax exemptions after one year, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2qF2fzm

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is also seeking a ‘pass through’ for losses incurred by investors in other alternative investments such as venture capital, real estate and private equity, the report added.

SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru

