August 1, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 days ago

SEBI sets up panel to curb insider trading

1 Min Read

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017.Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Tuesday it set up a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation.

The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at National Stock Exchange.

The Committee on Fair Market Conduct - led by the government's former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan - includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and SEBI, the regulator said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

