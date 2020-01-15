Iran's Zarif says 2015 nuclear deal is 'not dead'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaks to reporters upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday the country’s 2015 nuclear deal signed with major powers - China, Russia, France, Britain, the United States and Germany - to curb its nuclear program is ‘not dead’.

“No, it’s not dead. It’s not dead,” Zarif told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 abandoned the nuclear deal reached under predecessor Barack Obama, arguing it was too weak and that new sanctions would force Iran to accept more stringent terms. Iran says it will not negotiate with sanctions in place.