Sensex posts biggest weekly fall in 1-1/2 years; SBI drags
#Money News
August 11, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 2 months ago

Sensex posts biggest weekly fall in 1-1/2 years; SBI drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files

REUTERS - Indian shares fell for a fifth session and ended their worst week in one-and-a-half years after State Bank of India sank following weak June-quarter results, further weakening sentiment in a market reeling under North Korea tensions.

Weakening global risk appetite has sparked a wide round of profit-taking after shares scaled record highs last week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 1.01 percent at 31,213.59, its lowest close in over a month.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.11 percent lower at 9,710.80.

Both indexes ended nearly 3.5 percent lower for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak, marking their worst week since mid-February 2016.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

