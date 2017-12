(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the second straight session on Wednesday with financials dragging both indexes after the central bank held rates steady and reiterated a “neutral” monetary policy stance.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.73 percent at 10,044.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.63 percent lower at 32,597.18.