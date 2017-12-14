Sensex end higher; Gujarat exit polls in focus

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates but kept its outlook unchanged, although caution lingered ahead of the release of exit polls from elections in the state of Gujarat.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.59 percent at 33,246.7 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.58 percent higher at 10,252.1. The indexes fell as much as 0.50 percent each earlier in the day.
