December 14, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex ends higher; Gujarat exit polls in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates but kept its outlook unchanged, although caution lingered ahead of the release of exit polls from elections in the state of Gujarat.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.59 percent at 33,246.7 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.58 percent higher at 10,252.1. The indexes fell as much as 0.50 percent each earlier in the day.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
