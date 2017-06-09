FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex edges up; but posts weekly fall
June 9, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 2 months ago

Sensex edges up; but posts weekly fall

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.22 percent higher at 9,668.25, falling nearly 0.15 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.16 percent at 31,262.06, ending flat for the week.

Infosys Ltd ended down 0.8 percent, after falling as much as 3.5 percent earlier, despite the company denying a Times of India report that said the IT bellwether's promoters were looking to sell their entire stake.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

