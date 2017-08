A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.53 percent to 31,095.70, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 0.54 percent to 9,616.40.