REUTER - Indian shares ended higher after a volatile session on Wednesday with Reliance Industries Ltd gaining on strong April subscriber additions, although broader sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.17 percent higher at 31,155.91.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.12 percent at 9,618.15.

Reliance Industries shares gained 3.2 percent.