2 months ago
Sensex ends flat after record high; IT pares gains
#Money News
June 22, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

Sensex ends flat after record high; IT pares gains

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015.Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - The BSE Sensex ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.02 percent at 31,290.74, after earlier hitting a record high of 31,522.87.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.04 percent at 9,630.00.

The Nifty IT index earlier gained as much as 1.3 percent before ending down 0.2 percent.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

