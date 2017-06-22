Sensex ends flat after record high; IT pares gains

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015.

(Reuters) - The BSE Sensex ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.02 percent at 31,290.74, after earlier hitting a record high of 31,522.87.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.04 percent at 9,630.00.

The Nifty IT index earlier gained as much as 1.3 percent before ending down 0.2 percent.