a month ago
July 13, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

Sensex, Nifty hit record close for fourth straight day

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.

(Reuters) - India's main stock indexes closed at record highs for a fourth straight session, with the BSE index ending above 32,000 for the first time, as consumer inflation rate eased to its lowest in five years, cementing hopes for a rate cut.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.73 percent to end at 32,037.38.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.77 percent higher at 9,891.70, having cleared two major technical resistance levels. Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2uUe5DM

Reporting by Arnab Paul and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

