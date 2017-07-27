Sensex flat; derivatives expiry weighs

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015.

REUTERS - Indian shares pared gains to end little changed on Thursday, after touching record highs earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts at the end of the session.

The broader NSE Nifty closed nearly unchanged at 10,020.55, after earlier rising as much as 0.94 percent to an all-time high.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was little changed, after earlier rising as much as 0.90 to hit a record high.