(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a five-session losing streak and ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and HDFC Bank.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.96 percent higher at 36,652.06. The broader NSE Nifty gained 0.91 percent to 11,067.45.

HDFC closed 3.2 percent higher, contributing to more than a fifth of the Nifty’s gains.