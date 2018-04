Nifty ends longest winning run in three years

(Reuters) - Indian shares wiped out early gains to edge lower on Wednesday, snapping their longest winning streak in over three years, dragged by private lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader Nifty ended 0.21 percent lower at 10,526.20, snapping its longest winning streak since late January 2015.

The benchmark Sensex snapped its longest winning run since early September 2014, closing 0.18 percent lower at 34,331.68.

Index heavyweight HDFC Bank ended 0.8 percent lower, while Axis Bank ended 2.6 percent lower, dropping for a fourth straight session.