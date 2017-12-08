FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty posts biggest weekly gain in six
#Money News
December 8, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Nifty posts biggest weekly gain in six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Friday amid hopes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win state elections in Gujarat beginning this weekend, with financials accounting for most of the gains.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.97 percent at 10,265.65, rising 1.42 percent this week, its biggest since late October.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.91 percent higher at 33,250.30. The index posted its biggest weekly gain since early November, climbing 1.27 percent this week.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
