Nifty rises most in over six months; banks gain
December 7, 2017 / 7:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty rises most in over six months; banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s NSE index rose the most in more than six months on Thursday, recovering from recent losses, as lenders such as State Bank of India gained on expectation that the government would soon reveal details of a recapitalisation plan.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The Nifty closed up 1.22 percent at 10,166.70, in its biggest single-day gain since May 25.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.08 percent higher at 32,949.21 in its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 1.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
