Sensex, bonds, rupee fall as fiscal deficit widens

(Reuters) - Sensex, bonds and the rupee fell on Thursday after the fiscal deficit for April-October reached 96 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, spooking investors just hours before the release of economic growth data.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty lost 1.3 percent to end at 10,226.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.35 percent to 33,149.35. Both indexes posted their sharpest single-day fall since Sept. 27, and ended November with monthly declines.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 2 basis points to 7.05 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive monthly fall.

The rupee weakened to 64.59 per dollar from its 64.32 close on Wednesday, though it was on track for a second consecutive monthly gain.