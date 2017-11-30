Sensex, bonds, rupee fall as fiscal deficit widens

(Reuters) - Sensex, bonds and the rupee fell on Thursday after the fiscal deficit for April-October reached 96 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, spooking investors just hours before the release of economic growth data.
The broader NSE Nifty lost 1.3 percent to end at 10,226.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.35 percent to 33,149.35. Both indexes posted their sharpest single-day fall since Sept. 27, and ended November with monthly declines.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 2 basis points to 7.05 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive monthly fall.
The rupee weakened to 64.59 per dollar from its 64.32 close on Wednesday, though it was on track for a second consecutive monthly gain.
Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair