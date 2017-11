(Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as quarterly results from companies such as Tech Mahindra Ltd weighed, although losses were capped by gains in pharmaceutical shares, including Divi’s Laboratories Ltd that rose about 16 percent.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.08 percent lower at 33,573.22, while the broader NSE Nifty ended down 0.16 percent at 10,423.80.