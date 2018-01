(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday as state-run lenders rallied late in the session after the government sought approval from parliament to inject 800 billion rupees ($12.62 billion) into the sector as part of its recapitalisation plan.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.52 percent at 33,969.64.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.59 percent higher at 10,504.80.