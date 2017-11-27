FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends slightly higher; 10-year bonds fall
#Money News
November 27, 2017 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends slightly higher; 10-year bonds fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sensex edged higher for an eighth consecutive session on Monday as private lenders such as Axis Bank extended gains, although sentiment was broadly cautious ahead of economic data due later this week.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields were up 5 bps points at 7.05 percent amid some disappointment after Standard & Poor’s stuck with its “BBB-minus” sovereign rating for India, declining to follow Moody’s recent decision to upgrade the country’s rating.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.09 percent at 10,399.55, after earlier falling as much as 0.5 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.13 percent higher at 33,724.44, after earlier falling as much as 0.4 percent.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
