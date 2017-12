(Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious a day before the central bank’s monetary policy decision, while tepid Asian markets also weighed on sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.09 percent lower at 10,118.25 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.2 percent lower at 32,802.44.