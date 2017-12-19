Sensex hits record closing high, powered by auto companies

(Reuters) - Indian indexes marked record closing highs on Tuesday, driven by automakers as regional markets gained at the prospect of passage of a major U.S. tax bill, while the victory of Prime Minister Modi’s party in key state elections continue to boost sentiment.

A trader reacts to the news on television while trading on his terminal at a stock brokers firm in Mumbai, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The BSE Sensex rose 0.7 percent to end at 33,836.74, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.72 percent higher at 10,463.20.

Both the indexes advanced a fourth straight session.

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rose as much as 5.9 percent and 2.6 percent respectively to hit all-time highs.