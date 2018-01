(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of corporate results next week, while oil retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell after crude prices strengthened.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE index ended flat at 33,812.26, while the broader NSE index closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,442.20.

BPCL closed 2.5 percent lower.