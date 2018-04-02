Sensex, Nifty end higher; automakers rise

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, the first trading day of the new financial year, as a recovery in global markets bolstered sentiment, while auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd were among top gainers on strong March domestic vehicle sales.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.97 percent at 10,211.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.87 percent higher at 33,255.36.

The Nifty auto index gained as much as 2.3 percent with Tata Motors rising 4.3 percent in its biggest intraday percentage gain since early November.

Pharmaceutical shares also gained.