Sensex, Nifty end higher; TCS lifts tech stocks

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third consecutive session on Monday, driven by gains in IT and financial stocks, with software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) crossing $100 billion in market capitalisation.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.1 percent at 34,450.77, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.2 percent higher at 10,584.70.

TCS shares ended down 0.2 percent after hitting a record high earlier in the session.