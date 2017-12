(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a four-session losing streak to end higher on Monday, as Infosys Ltd climbed on the appointment of a new CEO and hopes that the software services firm would move past a costly boardroom spat.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.06 percent at 10,127.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.11 percent higher at 32,869.72.