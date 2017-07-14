Nifty ends slightly lower after breaching 9,900 level for first time

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016.

REUTERS - The Nifty ended slightly lower on Friday after breaching the 9,900 level for the first time as investors booked profits after our straight sessions of gains, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell on disappointing earnings.

However, both the indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since mid-March. The Nifty gained 2.28 percent this week, while the Sensex rose 2.10 percent.

The Nifty ended down 0.05 percent at 9,886.35 on Friday, while the Sensex closed 0.05 percent lower at 32,020.75.