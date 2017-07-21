Sensex ends higher; Reliance Industries leads

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.

REUTERS - Indian shares rose on Friday to post a third consecutive weekly gain, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) hitting it highest in over 9-1/2 years after posting strong quarterly results and announcing the launch of a low-cost, 4G-enabled phone.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.42 percent at 9,915.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished 0.39 percent higher at 32,028.89.

The Nifty gained 0.29 percent this week, while the Sensex inched up 0.03 percent.

Reliance gained 3.7 percent, but its telecom rivals slumped, with Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) ending down 2 percent and Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS) falling 3.3 percent.