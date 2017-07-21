FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
Sensex ends higher; Reliance Industries leads
July 21, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 19 days ago

Sensex ends higher; Reliance Industries leads

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares rose on Friday to post a third consecutive weekly gain, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) hitting it highest in over 9-1/2 years after posting strong quarterly results and announcing the launch of a low-cost, 4G-enabled phone.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.42 percent at 9,915.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished 0.39 percent higher at 32,028.89.

The Nifty gained 0.29 percent this week, while the Sensex inched up 0.03 percent.

Reliance gained 3.7 percent, but its telecom rivals slumped, with Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) ending down 2 percent and Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS) falling 3.3 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

