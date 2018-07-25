BSE Sensex climbs to record close

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely steady on Wednesday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex inching higher to a record close, as investor sentiment stayed positive on bullish global cues.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex closed 0.09 percent higher at 36,858.23, a record close. The index hit an all-time intraday high of 36,947.18 in the session.

The broader Nifty closed 0.02 percent lower at 11,132.0, its first fall in four sessions.

Housing Development Finance Corp ended 1.3 percent higher, while NTPC Ltd ended 4.1 percent lower.