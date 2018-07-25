FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

BSE Sensex climbs to record close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely steady on Wednesday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex inching higher to a record close, as investor sentiment stayed positive on bullish global cues.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex closed 0.09 percent higher at 36,858.23, a record close. The index hit an all-time intraday high of 36,947.18 in the session.

The broader Nifty closed 0.02 percent lower at 11,132.0, its first fall in four sessions.

Housing Development Finance Corp ended 1.3 percent higher, while NTPC Ltd ended 4.1 percent lower.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

