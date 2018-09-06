FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Indian shares lifted by Reliance; Sensex snaps losing streak

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday and the Sensex broke its longest streak of losses since March, spurred by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd, while the rupee breached the level of 72 against the dollar.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Investors bought Indian shares amid a rout in emerging markets stocks and currencies, lifting the broader Nifty by 0.52 percent to 11,536.90, and the Sensex by 0.59 percent to 38,242.81.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance ended 2.8 percent higher and was the top boost to the Nifty.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd climbed 1.8 percent. The Nifty Pharma Index rose 2.7 percent and reached its highest closing level in almost a year and a half.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

