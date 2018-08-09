FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:19 AM / in 11 minutes

Indian shares mark record close; Sensex settles above 38,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Thursday, driven by strong gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.36 percent to 38024.37, a record high, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher at 11470.7, its highest ever.

India’s third-biggest lender by assets, ICICI Bank ended 4.8 percent higher at 333.95 rupees, while Axis Bank rose 4.35 percent to 622.2 rupees.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

