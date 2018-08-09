Indian shares mark record close; Sensex settles above 38,000

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Thursday, driven by strong gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.36 percent to 38024.37, a record high, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher at 11470.7, its highest ever.

India’s third-biggest lender by assets, ICICI Bank ended 4.8 percent higher at 333.95 rupees, while Axis Bank rose 4.35 percent to 622.2 rupees.