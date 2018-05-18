FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Nifty ends lower, post biggest weekly loss in 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, dragged by financials such as HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp, while sentiment was subdued amid caution over developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.86 percent at 34,848.3, slipping 1.93 percent for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.81 percent lower at 10,596.4, shedding 1.94 percent over the week.

Both the indexes marked their biggest weekly loss in 10 weeks.

HDFC Bank closed 0.77 percent lower, while Housing Development Finance Corp ended down 1.18 percent.

Among the gainers, Nifty FMCG index closed 1.25 percent higher with Hindustan Unilever Ltd momentarily crossing rival ITC Ltd to become the fourth-largest company on the National Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

