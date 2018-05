(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by bank stocks such as ICICI Bank, which gained 3.6 percent ahead of its March-quarter results later in the day.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.84 percent at 35,208.14, following two consecutive sessions of losses.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.92 percent higher at 10,715.5 after losing 1.13 percent in the previous three sessions.