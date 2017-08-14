Nifty posts biggest gain in over a month

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - The NSE Nifty posted its biggest daily gain in more than a month, recovering from a five-day losing streak, as investors saw those losses as overdone and as global markets gained amid dampened prospects of a U.S. rate hike this year.

The broader Nifty ended 0.86 percent higher at 9,794.15, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 10.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.75 percent at 31,449.03, its biggest gain since July 19.