(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for the third consecutive session on Tuesday on positive global cues, amid the corporate earnings season bringing some cheer.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.85 percent at 35,162.48, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.69 percent higher at 10,584.75.

Both indexes closed at highest levels since Oct 4.

Infosys Ltd shares ended down marginally ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report.