Nifty, Sensex clock record closing highs, Tata Steel top gainer

Brokers react after seeing the election result at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs on Monday, buoyed by gains in metal stocks, with Tata Steel Ltd posting its best day in a month.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.68% higher at 11,924.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.63% at 39,683.29.

Tata Steel ended 5.9% higher and was the top gainer on both the indexes. The Nifty Metal index rose 2.1%.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, climbed 2.5% to a record close ahead of its quarterly results.