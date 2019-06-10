Nifty, Sensex close higher, IT firms lead gains

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday boosted by IT stocks, after paring some of the early gains on optimism from the U.S.-Mexico migration deal last week that averted a potential tariff war.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.44% at 11,922.70, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.43% higher at 39,784.52.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd ended between 1.9% and 2.5% higher, boosting the Nifty IT index, which closed 1.57% higher.

Britannia Industries Ltd ended as the top gainer among the bluechips, closing up 3.47% to 3,000 rupees, an over three-month high.

Oil and gas companies such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd were among the top losers, dragged by a rise in crude prices due to tighter supply.

Financials, which gained at the opening bell, reversed course to end in the red. The Nifty banking index closed 0.1% lower, with Yes Bank Ltd finishing the day down 2.43%.