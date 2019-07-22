Nifty, Sensex close lower as HDFC Bank drags

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Monday as financial stocks took a beating, with HDFC Bank Ltd closing at an over two-month low after quarterly provisions surged and asset quality deteriorated.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.64% lower at 11,346.2, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.8% at 38,031.13. Both indexes marked their worst closing levels since mid-May.

Lending bellwether HDFC Bank, down 3.1%, was among the top drags on the indexes, after provisions jumped over 60%, gross bad loans ticked up, and loan growth slowed.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, which holds the biggest stake in HDFC Bank, was the biggest percentage loser on the indexes, closing 5.1% lower.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank Ltd surged 9.5% and miner Vedanta Ltd advanced 3.7%.