July 24, 2019 / 5:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex close lower for fifth day after IMF cuts growth forecast

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares marked their worst losing streak since mid-May on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its annual growth forecast for the country, with losses seen across the board.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.53% lower at 11,271.3, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.36% at 37,847.65. This was the indexes’ fifth straight session of losses.

Port infrastructure company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd declined 4.7% and was the top percentage loser on the NSE Nifty, while shadow bank Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd fell 4.5% to its lowest close in nearly four weeks.

Meanwhile, shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s top airline IndiGo, recovered from early losses to close 4.7% higher after TV channels reported that promoters of the airline had called a truce.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd led the 10 components of the Nifty 50 index that ended in the green, closing up 5.2% after reporting a jump in quarterly profit.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

